Runners hit the deck hard while taking part in Madrid's famous high heels race

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Breaking News
Thailand cave rescue: Expert diver dies during operation to free trapped boys
share
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Samarn Kunan, a former Thai Navy SEAL, was volunteering his time to help rescue the boys.
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down the upcoming quarter-finals action.
"I often joke, it will take a long time for Kiwis to give up driving their Ford Rangers and having their own car," said Yoogo Share's Kirsten Corson.
1 NEWS NOW pundit Campbell Burnes gives his picks and analysis.