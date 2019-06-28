TODAY |

Rugby Australia slams Israel Folau's claim they offered to pay him to take down controversial social media post as 'completely untrue'

AAP
More From
World
Australia
Crime and Justice
Religion

Ex-Wallaby Israel Folau is hoping Rugby Australia will admit it was wrong to terminate his contract and apologise for doing so when his lawyers meet with those from the game's governing body.

"I'm hopeful for an apology from them and admission that they were wrong," Folau told Sky News on Thursday evening.

"That would be something that I would like to get."

Representatives for the two parties will convene at the Fair Work Commission on Friday for the next step in his unfair dismissal case.

RA sacked Folau after taking issue with a social media post by the committed Christian in April that was condemned as homophobic.

Folau had paraphrased a Bible passage saying "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters" would go to hell unless they repented.

He argues he was unfairly dismissed on religious grounds.

Folau is seeking $10 million in damages from RA and wants his multimillion- dollar contract reinstated after it was pulled by the association.

Your playlist will load after this ad

GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms. Source: 1 NEWS

Folau said RA had offered him money to remove the post that caused the issue, but declined to do so as sharing the bible was part of his duty as a Christian.

"I couldn't do that as a person that's convicted by my faith. I couldn't live with that," Folau said.

"It certainly comes from a place of love and it's nothing personal."

However RA on Thursday said Folau's claim was "completely untrue" and they had never offered him money to remove the posts.

The ex-player said he understood how people could be hurt by what he posted.

"I can certainly see it from both sides," Folau said.

"If I had a child that was a drug addict, I would certainly still love my child without anything attached to that."

The meeting comes as a campaign to raise funds to support Folau's case has been "paused" after donations topped $2 million.

The Australian Christian Lobby, which set up the fundraiser on its website, said the flow of donations since it was opened on Tuesday had been overwhelming.

More than 20,000 people had donated more than $2.2 million by Thursday.

The ACL effort replaced an earlier campaign on GoFundMe that was taken down by the platform for breaching its service guidelines.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Folau appeared on Sky last night as he prepares to take his former employer to the Fair Work Commission. Source: SKY
More From
World
Australia
Crime and Justice
Religion
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
The volcanic activity shook the family awake at 2am on June 25.
Drone footage of mudpool on Rotorua property shows extent of new geothermal activity
2
Folau appeared on Sky last night as he prepares to take his former employer to the Fair Work Commission.
Rugby Australia slams Israel Folau's claim they offered to pay him to take down controversial social media post as 'completely untrue'
3
Veronica Pome’e landed in Auckland this morning and was greeted with a powhiri.
Sports Illustrated's first Polynesian plus-size model lands in New Zealand
4
Thankfully a 17-year-old was on hand to make the heart-stopping catch.
Watch: Dramatic footage shows Algerian teen saving toddler who plunged from second-floor apartment window
5
There are reports Gatland will replace Colin Cooper at the Chiefs, following his shock resignation yesterday.
Warren Gatland to coach Chiefs, but will miss 2021 season to lead Lions - report
MORE FROM
World
MORE
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, and European Council President Donald Tusk, left, pose with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to their working lunch on the sidelines of the G20 Summit at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka, Japan, Thursday, June 27, 2019. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)

Trade, climate change, Iran focus as G-20 leaders meet
Nursing home (file picture).

Assisted dying blocked for dementia sufferers under proposed Western Australia laws
James and Charmaine's four children, Wyatt, 4, Ally, 6, Zaidok, 2, and Matilda, 5.

Queensland man alleges car crash deaths of his children deliberately caused by mother, says he warned authorities

Urgent hunt for Australian man who has vanished in North Korea