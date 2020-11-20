TODAY |

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus, Trump confirms in tweet

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus.

Rudy Giuliani. Source: Reuters

The president confirmed in a tweet that the former New York mayor had tested positive. Giuliani has travelled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss.

Trump wished Giuliani a speedy recovery.

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote in his tweet.

Giuliani has been widely mocked for the malfunction. Source: Reuters

Giuliani made an appearance earlier on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.

