Rude commuter gets scolded for trying to push past blind man and guide dog on London escalator

A commuter in a London train station has been told to be a "little considerate" after trying to push past a blind man and his guide dog on an escalator.

The impatient commuter tries to move Kika the guide dog out of the way but a transport worker wouldn’t let it happen.
The video which was recorded on a GoPro attached to Kika the dog has been viewed over 200,000 times after it was posted online.

In the video you can hear the rude commuter suggest that Amit Patel should let go of the handrail quickly so he could get past.

But the transport worker who happened to be there wasn't having any of it and told the man that he needed to hold onto the handrail because he was blind and to be patient.

"It's two seconds of your life."

Mr Patel told Australia's Nine News that he was touched by the amount of support they had received.

