Ruby Princess passengers should never have been allowed to leave, on board doctor says

They shouldn't have been let off. That's the message from the senior doctor on board the Ruby Princess cruise ship, which toured New Zealand before returning to Australia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Ilse Von Watzdorf spoke at the inquiry into the ship, saying she wouldn't have let 2700 passengers disembark in Sydney as they were still waiting for Covid-19 test results.

"I was surprised we were allowed to do that, without waiting for the results to come through," she said.

Your playlist will load after this ad