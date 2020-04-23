TODAY |

Ruby Princess passengers should never have been allowed to leave, on board doctor says

Source:  1 NEWS

They shouldn't have been let off. That's the message from the senior doctor on board the Ruby Princess cruise ship, which toured New Zealand before returning to Australia. 

The coronavirus-struck ship, which visited New Zealand, has been blamed for multiple deaths in Australia.

Dr Ilse Von Watzdorf spoke at the inquiry into the ship, saying she wouldn't have let 2700 passengers disembark in Sydney as they were still waiting for Covid-19 test results. 

"I was surprised we were allowed to do that, without waiting for the results to come through," she said.  

The Ruby Princess, which had toured New Zealand first, allowed hundreds to disembark in Sydney two-and-a-half weeks ago, even though some had symptoms of the deadly virus. Source: 1 NEWS

More than 600 cases of coronavirus have been linked to the Ruby Princess and at least 21 deaths. 

