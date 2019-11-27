Rubbish truck driver charged after man killed in Sydney hit-and-run

A rubbish truck driver has been charged with manslaughter after a young man was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in the Sydney CBD.

A rubbish truck at a dump (file). Source: 1 NEWS

Local police say emergency workers were called to Central Street about 1.30am today after the 21-year-old man was found dead on the footpath.

Three hours later, police stopped a truck at Kings Cross and arrested the 51-year-old driver.

The Lakemba man has been charged with several offences including manslaughter, failing to stop and assist after a vehicle impact causing death, dangerous driving occasioning death and improperly interfering with a corpse or human remains.

"Police will allege in court that the driver reversed the truck at speed, striking the pedestrian and knocking him down," NSW Police said in a statement today.

"The driver got out, allegedly moved the man off the roadway without rendering assistance or contacting emergency services, then drove from the scene."

The man has been refused bail ahead of a scheduled appearance at Central Local Court tomorrow.

The truck was owned by Sydney Waste Services.

"We have been made aware by police of an incident early this morning involving one of our trucks and drivers and we are deeply distressed by what has happened," a company spokesman said in a statement.