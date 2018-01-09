RSPCA seizes dog after shocking vision shows Gold Coast man booting it

The RSPCA has taken a dog which was allegedly kicked by its owner at Currumbin on the Gold Coast into custody, and says charges are possible.

A member of the public filmed the man kicking and violently pulling the lead of the grey staffordshire terrier, before posting the footage online earlier this week.

A woman present does not appear to react to the treatment of the dog.

An RSPCA spokesperson last night told 9NEWS that they had intervened and confronted the man.

The dog, which was healthy, had been seized from the owner, but a larger dog shown in the footage was not.