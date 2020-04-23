TODAY |

Royals release new photos of Prince Louis to celebrate second birthday

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
A new series of photographs of Prince Louis have been released to mark his second birthday today. 

Prince Louis. Source: Supplied

In an official statement, Kensington Palace said Prince William and Kate are very pleased to share five new photographs of their youngest member of the Cambridge family. 

It'll be a family affair celebration, alongside his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, with no extended family due to the Covid-19 outbreak. 

Prince Louis. Source: Supplied
Prince Louis. Source: Supplied

The photos were taken earlier this month by the duchess. 

Earlier this week, Louis' great-grandmother the Queen celebrated her 94th birthday while also in quarantine. 

Prince Louis. Source: Supplied
Prince Louis' artwork. Source: Supplied

