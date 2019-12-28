The royals: A decade of seismic change as younger members step up

From weddings and babies to retirements and scandals, 1 NEWS looks back at the royal family and their milestones over the past 10 years.

In July 2010, Queen Elizabeth headed to New York to address the General Assembly of the United Nations for the first time in more than half a century - making a call for world peace to the gathered leaders.

The romance of the decade kicked up a notch when Prince William and Catherine Middleton announced their engagement in November 2010 after eight years of dating.

Rolling into 2011, Wills and Kate had a beautiful wedding at Westminster Abbey, which evoked the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana some 30 years earlier. Following their nuptials, the couple visited New Zealand in April. William was vocal in his support of the civil defence recovery teams’ efforts through the Christchurch earthquake disaster.

The first royal baby of the decade was born in 2013. Proud parents Prince William and Catherine presented Prince George Alexander Louis to the world on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital in London.

Prince Harry travelled to New Zealand in April in 2015, with Prince Charles and Camila following not far behind in November.

Queen Elizabeth surpassed her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, as the longest serving monarch in 2015. She’s now reigned over the Kingdom of Great Britain for 67 years.

In May 2015, Prince William and Catherine welcomed their second child, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2017. Prince Philip also retired from royal duties after decades of supporting the Queen, as well as attending events for his own charities and organisations.

In 2018, the spotlight turned to American actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The trans-Atlantic couple had been dating for two years before they announced their engagement. Controversy surrounded the wedding as the newly minted Duchess of Sussex walked herself down the aisle - her father, embroiled in a tabloid scandal, citing health reasons for skipping the ceremony. The popular pair included New Zealand in their first major tour outside the UK in October.

In April 2018, we welcomed Prince William and Catherine’s third child, Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

The royal family ended the year with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s stunning wedding at Windsor Castle.

The last year of the decade started shakily as Prince Phillip had a clanging car accident, resulting in him giving up his driver’s licence. He also celebrated 50 years as Prince of Whales.

In March 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited New Zealand House in London and offered condolences to the Christchurch terror attack victims.

At the start of May, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to her first child, a beautiful baby boy named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. He is seventh in line of succession to the British throne.

The downfall of Prince Andrew captured the world’s attention as the decade drew to a close. Despite every effort to lay the matter of his association with Jeffrey Epstein to rest, the Queen’s second son stepped back from his royal duties in November following a ridiculed interview with BBC’s Newsnight.

