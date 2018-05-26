The Royal wedding's bishop Michael Curry leads march to White House in candlelight vigil

Five days after delivering a sermon at the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Bishop Michael Curry led a march to the White House, followed by a candlelight vigil.

Curry is the first African-American to serve as the head of the US Episcopal Church.

In an interview with the Associated Press yesterday, he lamented contemporary political, social and racial divisions as bad for democracy, saying it is as if "somebody just woke up Jim Crow."

Curry said political and religious leaders need to overcome divisions by drawing from values regarding love for one's neighbor and the Golden Rule.