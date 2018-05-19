Royal Wedding: Watch time-lapse footage of the procession route royal carriage will take through streets of Windsor

With only hours before the Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gets underway, 1 NEWS takes an in-depth look at what to expect and a time-lapse view of the procession route that the happy couple will travel.

Meghan Markle is due to arrive at Windsor Castle at midday local time which is 11pm tonight our time.

Then she will be walked down the aisle of Saint George's chapel by her soon to be father-in-law Prince Charles and Prince Harry will be waiting at the high altar.

After the ceremony, at around midnight our time, the newlyweds will travel in an open carriage through the streets of Windsor.