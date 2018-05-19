 

Royal Wedding: Official Order of Service released to public (link to view inside)

The official Order of Service has been revealed for the Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tonight.

The Royal Order of Service for the marriage between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Source: Royal.uk

The service will be led by Reverend David Conner, the Dean of Windsor, and solemnised by Right Honourable Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, when the wedding is held later today.

The service will feature Sheku Kanneh-Mason, a British cellist who won the 2016 BBC Young Musician of the Year award, and music sung by the St George's Chapel choir.

Mr Kanneh-Mason will be joined by musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia.

"Like any couple getting married, Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle have taken a great deal of care in selecting all elements of their service. This has been a collaborative effort led by Prince Harry and Ms Markle," a statement from Royal Communications said. 

"They have also sought the advice of The Prince of Wales for the orchestral music before the Service begins."

The Order of Service includes full details on the processions, hymns, songs, prayers and readings to be held during the wedding. 

Read the full Order of Service here.

Watch live coverage of the wedding from 9pm tonight on TVNZ OnDemand and build-up from 5pm.

