Royal Navy sailors take part in London's Changing of the Guard for the first time

It only took 357 years, but Royal Navy sailors have for the first time performed the tradition-laden Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace in central London.

Thousands of tourists gathered outside the palace gates in crisp wintry weather Sunday (local time) as 86 sailors from 45 ships performed the familiar ritual, typically carried out by regiments of the Army's Household Division.

The Changing of the Guard has long been extremely popular with visitors to the British capital.

Security has been upped in the last year because of concerns about possible extremist attacks.