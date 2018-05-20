Royal fans give enthusiastic response to Bishop Curry's sermon

 

Nothing captured the trans-Atlantic nature of Saturday's royal wedding as much as the guest preacher whose sermon brought American fire and flair to a very English church service.

Bishop Michael Curry, the first black leader of the Episcopal Church in the United States, brought American passion and flair to a very English church service.
Source: Associated Press

The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the first black leader of the Episcopal Church in the United States, was hand-picked by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to address their 600 wedding guests.

The bishop's passionate sermon on the theme of love, studded with quotes from the bible, Martin Luther King Jr and African-American spirituals, was a contrast to the more solemn and muted Anglican style the royal family is used to.

Curry, who like Markle's mother has African ancestors who were slaves in the US, said that even during their time of bondage, love helped those in captivity persevere.

"When love is the way, we actually treat each other, well, like we are actual family," he said in a sermon which touched on poverty, inequality and the healing power of love.

"When love is the way, we know that God is the source of us all and we are brothers and sisters, children of God and brothers and sisters," he said. 

"That's a new heaven, a new earth a new world, a new human family."

Harry and Markle exchanged a quick glance at one another at one point as Curry drifted from his prepared remarks and ad libbed while the Queen looked on. 

