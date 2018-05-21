Royal Family's website adds Meghan Markle section after wedding

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex after her wedding to Prince Harry on Sunday, now has her own section on the Royal Family's website.

A screenshot of a photo of Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex from www.royal.uk. Source: www.royal.uk

It notes her charity work, saying: "The Duchess had a keen awareness of social issues and actively participated in charitable work".

"Aged 11 she successfully campaigned for a company to alter their television advert that had used sexist language to sell washing-up liquid. Her Royal Highness also volunteered at a soup kitchen."

"These early experiences helped to shape her lifelong commitment to causes such as social justice and women's empowerment," it writes.

It features charities and organisations she is involved with, including the young leader forum One Young World, UN Women and World Vision.