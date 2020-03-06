TODAY |

Royal family wishes Prince Harry happy birthday

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The Royal family have tweeted birthday tributes to Prince Harry who is celebrating his 36th birthday.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Source: Associated Press

Prince William and the Kate, Duchess of Cambrigde shared a snap of themselves laughing with the Prince during a running race, and the caption read: "Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!"

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh also wished the Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday and shared a photo of Harry with his grandmother.

Prince Harry's father the Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall shared two photos to celebrate the occasion.

In March the Sussex’s left the UK after they announced their intention to step back from royal duties.

The pair now live in Santa Barbara, California.

Last week the couple repaid British taxpayers $5 million for the renovations on their Frogmore Cottage in Windsor after they signed a multi-million dollar deal with streaming service Netflix.

World
Daniel Faitaua
UK and Europe
Royalty
