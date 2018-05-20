 

Royal family thanks those who celebrated royal wedding

Source:

Associated Press

The royal family has thanked people who attended or watched the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It was a multicultural ceremony the likes of which the Royals have never seen.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Thank you to everyone who came to Windsor and those who followed from around the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world," the royals said.

The family tweeted its thanks late yesterday night while Harry and his bride were attending a private soiree hosted by Harry's father, Prince Charles.

Everywhere Meghan and Harry went they had a little band following them from behind.
Source: Associated Press

Kensington Palace did not release details, but photographs showed Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex, wearing an emerald-cut aquamarine ring that had belonged to Harry's mother, Princess Diana, to the reception.

The newlyweds spent their first night as a married couple at Windsor Castle.

They are not immediately going on honeymoon.

