Royal family shares cute footage as Princess Charlotte attends first day of school

Princess Charlotte was accompanied by her family as she embarked on her first day of school today.

Footage of the princess holding hands with her mum and dad, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and her older brother Prince George was uploaded to the official Kensington Royal Instagram account this evening.

"Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea, joining her older brother Prince George," the video is captioned.

Charlotte shyly shakes the hand of a school worker before making her way inside to begin her education.