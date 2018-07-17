 

Royal family release new christening photo of Kate cradling smiling Prince Louis

Kensington Palace has released family photos of Prince Louis in the arms of his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, to mark the baby boy's christening.

Source: Associated Press

The four official photos were taken at Clarence House in London after Louis was baptised in the chapel at St. James's Palace on July 9.

An additional fifth official photo was released yesterday of the Duchess of Cambridge holding Prince Louis with a wide smile on his face.

This extra photo is attributed to photographer Matt Porteous on the Kensington Palace Twitter page.

The other original four images images, taken by celebrity photographer Matt Holyoak, show Prince William and Kate posing with their three children — Louis, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 4 — as well as with their wider family.

One shows Kate in a garden cuddling and gazing down at Louis, dressed in a frilly cream lace royal christening gown — a replica of the intricate robe made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841.

Louis was born April 23.

