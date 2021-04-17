Royal family pays tribute to Prince Philip in new documentary

Senior royals have paid tribute to Prince Philip in a new BBC documentary.

A photo of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh taken in 2003 in Scotland. The Queen wished to share the photo with the public after Prince Philip's death. Source: Supplied

Philip's son Prince Charles and grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry are among those who have shared memories of the late royal in an historic BBC documentary featuring "never-before-seen footage from the Queen's private collection".

In a new trailer for the documentary, William said: "He has always been a huge presence behind everything we've done really."

Harry added: "What you see is what you got with my grandfather. He was unapologetically him."

Philip's granddaughter Zara Tindall - whose mother is Princess Anne -shared: "You never really prepare yourself for losing him because he was always there."

And Charles said: "We were lucky to have him for nearly 100 years."

The trailer features a montage of family pictures and videos, including Philip riding bicycles with his children as the Queen runs behind them and him drinking from a trophy and laughing.

The Queen has not been interviewed for the special.

The documentary is scheduled to be broadcast on September 22.

It was originally commissioned to mark Philip's 100th birthday, with some of the interviews filmed before he passed away, but new interviews and scenes reflecting his death have now been added.

The BBC said: "The documentary-makers have been inside Buckingham Palace to meet the Duke's long-serving staff and to capture his study, private office and library, exactly as they were during his seven decades at the heart of royal life.

"With special access to the Queen's private cine-film collection, this film is an unrivalled portrait of a man with a unique place in royal history - by those who knew him best."