Royal family pays tribute to nurses across the Commonwealth

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The Royal Family have joined forces to pay tribute to healthcare workers across the world to mark International Nurses’ Day.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a video posted on social media, the Queen leads the well wishes in a short audio clip, followed by six members of the family including Prince Charles and Prince William, offering thanks to nurses across the world – including Australia, India and Cyprus.

"My family and I want to join in the chorus of thank yous to nurses and midwifery staff in this country and all over the country and all over the world," said Prince Charles, who recently recovered from coronavirus.

This year marks the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, the historic figure was key in shaping modern nursing.

Royalty
