Royal family gather on Buckingham Palace balcony to watch Air Force honour Queen's official birthday

Associated Press
Members of Britain's royal family gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the Royal Air Force flypast today.

The flypast, which included more than 20 aircraft, was conducted to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday.

The Queen was seen smiling and waving to crowds gathered below the balcony.

All three children of Prince William and his wife Kate - the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - joined their parents on the balcony to watch the show.

It was the first public engagement for their youngest child, Prince Louis, who's 14 months old.

Charles, Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, also took part.

    The flypast included more than 20 aircraft. Source: Associated Press
