Royal expert predicts April wedding for Harry and Meghan, before third Royal baby arrives

Royal expert Dickie Arbiter predicts an April wedding for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He told TVNZ 1's Breakfast that his prediction for the ceremony was the second week of April, before the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child is born.

"Catherine will be heavily pregnant and won't want to traipse around behind a wedding," he said.

He also predicted they would get married at St George's Chapel at Windsor.

That would make it easy for the Queen and Prince Philip, who are both in their 90s, to attend.