Royal expert already predicting when Meghan Markle will fall pregnant

With the Royal Wedding barely finished, people are already predicting when Meghan Markle will fall pregnant, and a Royal expert says it will happen sooner rather than later.

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018.

Source: Associated Press

Prince Harry is 33, and Meghan Markle is 36, and this leads author of several Royal books Andrew Morton, who just released a book about the new Duchess called Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, to believe a baby will soon be on the way.

"I think that even before Meghan has learned how to spell Leicester and Torquay she'll be starting a family," Nine News reports Morton as saying.

"She's not really going to be available for working for the Royal Family of a full time basis until she's 40, I'm sure," he added.

It was a multicultural ceremony the likes of which the Royals have never seen.
Source: 1 NEWS

The baby-making duties may have to be put on hold for a bit however, as the newlyweds have postponed their honeymoon to attend some Royal engagements.

The couple emerged from the castle with beaming smiles.
Source: Associated Press

In the past Prince Harry has spoken of his desire to start a family with Meghan.

"One step at a time, and hopefully we'll start a family in the near future," he said shortly after they were engaged.

Looks like the future he envisioned could be just around the corner, if speculation is to be believed. 


Royalty

00:44
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor near London Saturday, May 19, 2018 to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)

New York Times: Meghan Markle's spectacular wedding reception dress by Stella McCartney will live on in history (view pics inside)
Meghan Markle, right, and her mother Doria Ragland leave Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018 where she stayed before Markle's wedding ceremony with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

New York Times: Meghan Markle and the bicultural blackness of the Royal Wedding
01:53
Photographer Alexi Lubomirski captured the special day.

Official photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding released by Kensington Palace

