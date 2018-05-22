Royal expert already predicting when Meghan Markle will fall pregnant

With the Royal Wedding barely finished, people are already predicting when Meghan Markle will fall pregnant, and a Royal expert says it will happen sooner rather than later.

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Source: Associated Press

Prince Harry is 33, and Meghan Markle is 36, and this leads author of several Royal books Andrew Morton, who just released a book about the new Duchess called Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, to believe a baby will soon be on the way.

"I think that even before Meghan has learned how to spell Leicester and Torquay she'll be starting a family," Nine News reports Morton as saying.

"She's not really going to be available for working for the Royal Family of a full time basis until she's 40, I'm sure," he added.

The baby-making duties may have to be put on hold for a bit however, as the newlyweds have postponed their honeymoon to attend some Royal engagements.

In the past Prince Harry has spoken of his desire to start a family with Meghan.

"One step at a time, and hopefully we'll start a family in the near future," he said shortly after they were engaged.

Looks like the future he envisioned could be just around the corner, if speculation is to be believed.