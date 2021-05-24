Royal Australian Mint worker almost killed by three-tonne coin press

The Royal Australian Mint has been charged with several offences after one of its workers was almost crushed and killed by a three-tonne coin press.

The near-fatal incident occurred in the mint's Canberra basement when a contractor was using a forklift to move the coin press.



The press became unbalanced and fell, narrowly missing a worker standing nearby.



Following an investigation by regulators into the May 3 incident, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions has filed three workplace health and safety charges.



The mint has been accused of two offences, which carry a maximum penalty of $1.5 million each, of failing to provide a safe working environment.



It also faces another offence with a maximum penalty of $500,000 for failing to provide the contractor with adequate safety instructions for transporting the coin press.