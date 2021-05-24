TODAY |

Royal Australian Mint worker almost killed by three-tonne coin press

Source:  AAP

The Royal Australian Mint has been charged with several offences after one of its workers was almost crushed and killed by a three-tonne coin press.

File image: Australian money over vibrant red background. Source: istock.com

The near-fatal incident occurred in the mint's Canberra basement when a contractor was using a forklift to move the coin press.

The press became unbalanced and fell, narrowly missing a worker standing nearby.

Following an investigation by regulators into the May 3 incident, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions has filed three workplace health and safety charges.

The mint has been accused of two offences, which carry a maximum penalty of $1.5 million each, of failing to provide a safe working environment.

It also faces another offence with a maximum penalty of $500,000 for failing to provide the contractor with adequate safety instructions for transporting the coin press.

The matter is listed for mention in the ACT Magistrates Court on June 24.

World
Australia
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:26
Christchurch toddler trending worldwide for expletive reaction to goat spotted in suburban backyard
2
Fair Go: Can a shop make you hand back something you bought if they undercharged you?
3
NIWA reveals best places to view NZ's first 'super blood moon' in 39 years tomorrow
4
How a pervert who planted hidden cameras in Auckland gym changing room became CEO of a crown entity
5
'Extreme measure' - Large jump in people withdrawing KiwiSaver funds to survive
MORE FROM
World
MORE
07:56

'Pinch yourself moment' — Sir Richard Branson rejoices as Virgin Galactic gets step closer to commercial space flights

Witness to Wellington car fire that left a woman dead shaken by ‘horrific’ incident

Mass arrests after birthday invite, watched 180m times on TikTok, draws thousands to California party

Queen 'deeply upset' by Prince Harry's criticism of Charles' parenting