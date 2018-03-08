Row of dead cows discovered after Aussie lightning strike

A Queensland farmer says the death of six cattle found lying in a row along a fence line on his property is a warning about the dangers of lightning strikes.



Six cows were found dead after a lightning strike in Queensland. Source: 1 NEWS

Derek Shirley discovered the dead animals two days after a storm at his mother's property in Beaudesert last month.



Three calves and three cows, worth around $10,000, were all dead following a lightning strike.



Mr Shirley said it was the first time he'd encountered a lethal lightning strike.



"The storm was on the Monday afternoon and at about 6pm there was one hell of a bang," Mr Shirley told AAP.



"We're lucky there weren't 50 of them there. It hopefully gives everyone a bit of a wake up call about the dangers of being outside in a storm."



Mr Shirley said he only investigated the site two days later because he'd seen one of the dead animals.



The property normally runs 80 cows and calves, he said.

