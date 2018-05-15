'Rot and die in concrete and metal cage' - evil nanny who callously killed siblings in her care sentenced to life in prison

A nanny convicted of brutally murdering two small children in her care has been sentenced in New York City to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Yoselyn Ortega was convicted last month in the deaths of six-year-old Lucia Krim and two-year-old Leo Krim and was sentenced today.

She had been working for the Krim family for nearly two years when she took the children to the back bathroom of their apartment and stabbed them to death in October 2012.

Marina Krim, the mother of two murdered children told the court, Ortega tried to destroy her family but failed.

"The defendant may think she destroyed Lulu and Leo, but she is a failure in this too. Lulu and Leo are powerful forces," said Krim. "They are two stars now that will always lead us forward."

Kevin Krim told the court that Ortega has never apologised for killing their children.

"The defendant knows nothing of responsibility or remorse. She should also know nothing of hope. The defendant is an evil and utterly dangerous narcissist and a complete failure. It is right that she should live and rot and die in concrete and metal cage," said Krim.

"I ask for a great deal of forgiveness, to God, to Marina, To Kevin," said Ortega before the judge read her sentence.