Roseanne show cancelled by network after star made racist, Islamophobic comment online

Roseanne Barr has had her revival Roseanne show canceled by ABC after she made a racist, Islamophobic joke against a former adviser to Barack Obama on Twitter

Roseanne Barr in a trailer for her revival 'Roseanne' show on ABC, before it was cancelled.

Roseanne Barr in a trailer for her revival 'Roseanne' show on ABC, before it was cancelled.

Source: ABC

Source: ABC

She has apologised for the tweet, which suggested that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, who is African American, is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."

Barr's now-deleted tweet read: "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

Barr on Tuesday (overnight NZT) tweeted to Jarrett that she was sorry "for making a bad joke" about her politics and her looks.

"I apologise to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste."

However, ABC President Channing Dungey said in a blunt statement today that "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show".

Meanwhile, comic Wanda Sykes, who is a consulting producer on Roseanne, tweeted that she would not be returning to the show.

It was part of a busy period on Twitter for Barr, who wrote tweets or retweeted attacks on Michael Moore, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros.

