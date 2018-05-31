 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Roseanne Barr insists she isn't a racist, 'gains insight' by listening to Kanye West

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Roseanne Barr has insisted she isn't racist.

Her show was cancelled by ABC following her comments directed at a former advisor to Barack Obama.
Source: Breakfast

The 65-year-old actress - who recently came under fire for making a racist remark on social media about former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett - has taken time to "reflect" and "gain insight" by listening to the music of Kanye West and watching a documentary on racial equality activist Malcolm X and doesn't feel the allegations against her are fair.

She wrote on Twitter: "1) I want u all2 know I'm fine. I've been using this time2 reflect &2 gain insight on what I said & how it was misunderstood...

"Needless2 say I'm NOT what people have accused me of! I've never practiced "RACISM" in my entire life & never will. Meantime...

"2) I've been watching this new doc called "Malcolm X: An overwhelming Influence on th Black Power Movement." Directed by my dear friend Thomas Muhammad (my campaign manager in 2012)who called me immediately when my show was canceled.

"If you have any questions for me, direct them to Mr. Muhammad please. Be sure to watch his brilliant movie!

"Thomas Muhammad has agreed to speak for me, as he knows the work I have done in civil rights against racism ALL MY LIFE & understands my tweet was about Iran's regime, not race.

"MUCH LOVE 2 U all-thanks for helping and praying for me! It worked! Listen to @kanyewest new album about mental illness, it's the greatest thing ever (sic)"

The star - whose show Roseanne was axed in the wake of her comments - also claimed she has found "relief" by going back to nature and promised to speak out in detail "soon".

Roseanne's original tweet saw her liken Valerie, a former aide of Barack Obama, to an ape and accused her of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood political party, and she insisted there was a reason behind her remarks.

She posted: "Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism. That is what my tweet referred to-the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want.(sic)"

And Roseanne - who blamed her original outburst on sleep medication Ambien - claimed her health had been affected by the "stress" of the scandal.

She wrote: "I have developed a bit of palsy in my head and hands due to the stress I have lived thru-I sleep alot now-without ambien too, thank G0D!! goodnight-we are winning! don't give up! PEACE is coming."

Related

North America

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:25
1
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Watch: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


01:21
3
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion


4
Police car night generic

One dead, three injured in crash on road to Lyttelton tunnel

01:31
5
Nat Every from Taupo's Greenlea Rescue Helicopter says they called in reinforcements when they found multiple injured people.

Commercial helicopter doing survey crashes in central North Island injuring all five on board, two critically, one seriously

01:42
Trevor Mallard asked the MPs if it was his responsibility for members losing the translation ear pieces, to which some yelled, ‘yes’.

Watch: 'It's a matter of turning it on' - Speaker tells off MPs over ear pieces, asks Winston Peters to practise being 'kind' before taking up Acting PM role

The incident occurred after MP Gerry Brownlee interrupted Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis, who was speaking in Te Reo Māori.

01:35
Lance Carter has spoken out as figures show more fatal crashes last year involved drugged drivers than drunk drivers.

'I would do anything to get drug testing in this country' says man whose partner and best mate died when drugged driver ploughed into them

Lance Carter has spoken out as figures show more fatal crashes last year involved drugged drivers than drunk drivers.

10:04
Host Corin Dann spoke to Rebecca Stewart in Wellington for the latest Q+A Business Podcast.

Pomegranate Kitchen - the social enterprise that employs former refugees as cooks

Host Corin Dann spoke to Rebecca Stewart in Wellington for the latest Q+A Business Podcast.

01:25
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Watch: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture

Hansen was over talking about the hit that left Remy Grosso with a facial fracture.


01:31
Nat Every from Taupo's Greenlea Rescue Helicopter says they called in reinforcements when they found multiple injured people.

Commercial helicopter doing survey crashes in central North Island injuring all five on board, two critically, one seriously

The helicopter crashed northeast of Waiouru just before 9am.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 