'The room filled up with water pretty quickly' - massive wave crashes through seaside Californian restaurant

A fancy seaside restaurant in northern California had a very unwelcome guest last week - a massive wave that crashed through its bottom floor.

CCTV footage taken at the Moonraker Restaurant near San Francisco shows the wave washing through the ground-floor banquet hall.

Thankfully, the restaurant was closed at the time, although the wave did do thousands of dollars worth of damage.

"The windows shattered. I mean glass just went everywhere and the room filled up with water pretty quickly," one of the restaurant's owners, Gary McNamara, told KPIX.