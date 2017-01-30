'The room filled up with water pretty quickly' - massive wave crashes through seaside Californian restaurant

Source:
A fancy seaside restaurant in northern California had a very unwelcome guest last week - a massive wave that crashed through its bottom floor.
CCTV footage taken at the Moonraker Restaurant near San Francisco shows the wave washing through the ground-floor banquet hall.
Thankfully, the restaurant was closed at the time, although the wave did do thousands of dollars worth of damage.
"The windows shattered. I mean glass just went everywhere and the room filled up with water pretty quickly," one of the restaurant's owners, Gary McNamara, told KPIX.
Staff thought the wind had shattered the windows, until they watched the video footage and saw it was a rogue wave that caused the carnage.
