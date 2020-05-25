Roofs ripped off, trees felled as once in a decade storm pummels Western Australia

Western Australia is in for a second day of wild weather, with the south to bear the brunt on Monday.

The wild weather is a result of remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Mangga, combining with a cold front and trough.

On Sunday, roofs were ripped off and trees felled as wind gusts around 100km/h whipped the state's northern coastal regions.

The biggest recorded gust was 117km/h at Gooseberry Hill at 3.30pm, while 113km/h was recorded at Geraldton Airport.

Strong winds have raised dust through large areas of the Gascoyne and Central west, blanketing many towns including Geraldton, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

Many areas along the west coast have recorded their highest tides of the year.

Tens of thousands were also left without power.

Rainfall totals in the Pilbara and western Kimberley coastal areas are likely to be around 20-40mm with isolated falls in coastal areas from Cape Leveque and Broome down to Kalbarri of up to 100mm.

Heavy falls of rain are also likely down the west coast from Kalbarri to Albany with totals of around 20-30mm and some isolated falls up to 60mm.

Much of the agricultural areas are likely to receive falls in the range of 10-20mm.

The weather bureau is warning over possible flooding and significant beach erosion, as the high winds combine with sea swells and waves.

"Peak wave heights in excess of eight metres (are) predicted for the southwest on Monday, combining with higher than usual tides, and leading to significant beach erosion," the bureau says.

"Storm tides are also likely to be dangerous and could lead to coastal inundation."

The bureau says it is a "rare event" because so many areas of the state are being affected.

Residents have been warned to unplug electrical appliances, avoid using landline phones if there is lightning, and stay away from windows.

Motorists are warned to watch for hazards and to not drive into water of unknown depth and current.