TODAY |

Roof of London's Big Ben revealed after three years of conservation work

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

One of London’s most famous landmarks is slowly becoming visible again.

Big Ben's roof revealed after years of extensive maintenance work. Source: UK Parliament

Three years after the structure was scaffolded, the roof of the tower housing Big Ben has been revealed.

‘We could all do with some good news in this Covid world, so it is very exciting to actually see more of this great icon," said Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons.

He added: "I am hoping the conservation work that has taken place on the tower – an important symbol of our democracy – will assure its place in London’s skyline for generations to come."

By mid-November, the newly restored roof will be fully revealed as an expert team delicately remove scaffolding around the Elizabeth Tower, unveiling the intricate conservation work that has been taking place.

Extensive conservation work continues to restore both inside and outside of the tower, including the 3433 roof tiles and the spire after crucial problems in the tower, including crumbling stone and a leaky roof.

At this stage scaffolding will only be removed from the roof, while work continues to the rest of the tower.

It’s been more than 32 years since the last extensive works were carried out to maintain the clock and Elizabeth Tower.

World
UK and Europe
Daniel Faitaua
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
President Trump 'must pay back' over $455 million in next four years
2
Northland housing market under pressure as Kiwis flock home
3
Hawke's Bay iwi leader calls for tangi costs to be funded by Government for some Māori
4
Average asking price for houses in Auckland reaches over $1 million
5
More than half of Kiwis think now is not the right time for tax cuts - poll
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:35

Trump and Biden trade insults as first US Presidential debate kicks off - 'Keep yapping, man'

US man who ran sex trafficking ring out of his elderly parents’ home jailed

00:48

British engineer sets world record for fastest wheelie bin

Over 400,000 people register as possible volunteers for US Covid-19 vaccine network