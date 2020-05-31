TODAY |

Romanian Prime Minister fined for breaching his own Covid-19 rules

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban was fined NZ$1110 today for breaching his own Covid-19 restrictions by not wearing a face mask and smoking inside.

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban handles his face mask before attending a meeting on May 14 ahead of the loosening of measures taken by the government to combat the spread of Covid-19 in Romania. Source: Associated Press

According to a report from Romanian state news agency Agerpres, the Prime Minster was pictured smoking with several of his cabinet members. None were wearing masks, instead having placed them on a table. 

The photo went viral online.

In a statement, Mr Orban acknowledged he broke the rules. He said the after-working hours gathering was at his office for his birthday on May 25.

“The Prime Minister knows rules must be obeyed by all citizens, regardless of their position. If the law is broken then sanctions must be enforced,” the statement said.

The Romanian Government made mask-wearing mandatory in closed public spaces after its nationwide lockdown ended on May 15.

Smoking indoors had been banned in the country since 2016.

There were 151 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Romania today, bringing the country’s total to 19,133 cases. There had been 1253 deaths.

