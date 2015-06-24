 

Romania detains 32 Iraqi migrants hiding in furniture truck

Romanian border police have detained 32 Iraqis hidden in a truck transporting furniture who told authorities they were trying to reach a country in Europe's visa-free Schengen travel zone.

Police stopped the truck at the Romanian-Hungarian border Saturday and the Romanian truck driver told authorities he was headed to Italy.

Police checked the vehicle and found 11 men, six women and 15 teens hidden among the furniture, all asylum-seekers in Romania.

The migrants told authorities they were headed to a Schengen country.

Romania is not a member of the group. They said they hid in the truck because they did not have visas.

Police detained the migrants and are questioning them on suspicion of trying to cross the border illegally.

The driver said he did not know about the migrants.

