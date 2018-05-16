Rolling Stone guitarist Keith Richards says he once pulled out a knife so Donald Trump would leave gig

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The Election Access Fund Bill aims to establish funding for disability-related costs of standing in general elections.
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
FIRST Union has received 1500 complaints from workers about unpaid overtime in the last 48 hours.
The national carrier cited rising fuel, goods, service and other prices in its decision to raise domestic fares by five per cent.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ