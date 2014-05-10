 

Rolf Harris allegedly groped 13-year-old girl during BBC visit, court hears

A woman who has accused Rolf Harris of groping her when she was 13 felt she would finally be believed after the rampant child sex abuse by British television personality Jimmy Savile was exposed, a jury has heard.

Harris is on trial in London's Southwark Crown Court on six counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault against women and girls allegedly committed between 1971 and 2004 when they were aged between 12 and 42.

The 86-year-old entertainer overnight watched proceedings by video-link from Stafford Prison where he is serving a jail term on similar charges.

The jury heard evidence relating to one of the alleged victims who accuses Harris of groping her breast when she visited the BBC Television Centre as a 13-year-old to watch a variety show screening in 1983.

The woman, now aged in her 40s, alleges that Harris said to her, "Do you often get molested on a Saturday morning?"

A female friend and work colleague of the woman told the court that when Savile's child sex abuse became public knowledge in 2012 the woman told her Harris had molested her.

The year after his death in 2011 Savile was exposed as a sex predator who had abused hundreds of children over decades.

Police set up Operation Yewtree to examine connected cases and in the process accusations against Harris emerged, leading to a trial in 2014 when he was jailed for indecently assaulting four girls between 1968 and 1986.

The witness overnight said her friend told her Harris had "touched her inappropriately" but at the time she didn't think anyone would believe her.

"She felt someone would listen to her now," said the witness, referring to the Savile revelations.

On Monday the case officer in the police case against Harris was questioned by defence lawyer Stephen Vullo over compensation for indecent assault victims.

Detective Constable Anthony Atkin told the court he did not recall compensation issues arising in the case of the complainants in the first Harris trial.

He said any compensation claim would have to be disclosed in any court proceedings as it could have an impact in a trial.

Mr Vullo told the court that all four complainants in the first Harris trial subsequently issued damages proceedings against the entertainer.

He said one of them had indicated in court she "had no financial motive" but had pursued her complaint because she sought closure.

Mr Vullo said she later received STG22,000 ($NZ38,000) in damages from Harris.

Det Sgt Atkin admitted to Mr Vullo there had been cases of late disclosure of police evidence on the Harris case which had been unhelpful to the defence.

Mr Vullo is set to open the defence case on tonight (NZT).

