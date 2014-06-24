Rolf Harris accused of 'opportunistic grope' at BBC party, trial hears

Rolf Harris shoved a woman against a wall at a BBC party, pressing his crotch against her and squeezing her breasts in a "quick opportunistic grope", a London court has heard.

The 86-year-old entertainer is on trial accused of indecently assaulting six complainants between 1971 and 2002 when they were aged between 12 and 27.

Rolf Harris arrives to court Source: 1 NEWS

He is also accused of sexually assaulting a 42-year-old woman in 2004.

That woman told Southwark Crown Court overnight that Harris attacked her in May of that year as television staff celebrated the recording of a program he had co-presented.

The BBC employee, now aged 55, said the "wrap party" was held in a studio partitioned off with a screen wall.

She said she was walking to where people were gathered drinking "bad wine" from plastic cups when she "clocked" Harris who suddenly rushed at her with both arms out and pushed her against the wall with a "heavy shove".

The woman said Harris's hands quickly slipped down and "firmly grabbed my breasts" as he pressed his crotch against her.

She said he squeezed her breasts and moved his crotch around before the attack was suddenly over.

The woman told the court that Harris looked at her with "vacant" eyes before turning and moving away without saying a thing.

She said the attack only lasted seconds but it was forceful and deliberate.

"It felt to me like a quick, opportunistic grope and I kind of slid out from him."

The woman said she could see other people at the party but no one appeared to have seen the attack.

She said it made her want to avoid men's faces and find friendly women's faces.

When she joined three women at the party she said she told them, "Oh that Rolf Harris is a dirty old man".

After Harris was jailed on indecent assault charges in 2014 the woman was prompted to take her complaint to authorities.

Harris, wearing a dark suit and tie, watched proceedings by video- link from Stafford Prison.