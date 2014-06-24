 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Rolf Harris accused of 'opportunistic grope' at BBC party, trial hears

share

Source:

AAP

Rolf Harris shoved a woman against a wall at a BBC party, pressing his crotch against her and squeezing her breasts in a "quick opportunistic grope", a London court has heard.

The 86-year-old entertainer is on trial accused of indecently assaulting six complainants between 1971 and 2002 when they were aged between 12 and 27.

Rolf Harris arrives to court

Source: 1 NEWS

He is also accused of sexually assaulting a 42-year-old woman in 2004.

That woman told Southwark Crown Court overnight that Harris attacked her in May of that year as television staff celebrated the recording of a program he had co-presented.

The BBC employee, now aged 55, said the "wrap party" was held in a studio partitioned off with a screen wall.

She said she was walking to where people were gathered drinking "bad wine" from plastic cups when she "clocked" Harris who suddenly rushed at her with both arms out and pushed her against the wall with a "heavy shove".

The woman said Harris's hands quickly slipped down and "firmly grabbed my breasts" as he pressed his crotch against her.

She said he squeezed her breasts and moved his crotch around before the attack was suddenly over.

The woman told the court that Harris looked at her with "vacant" eyes before turning and moving away without saying a thing.

She said the attack only lasted seconds but it was forceful and deliberate.

"It felt to me like a quick, opportunistic grope and I kind of slid out from him."

The woman said she could see other people at the party but no one appeared to have seen the attack.

She said it made her want to avoid men's faces and find friendly women's faces.

When she joined three women at the party she said she told them, "Oh that Rolf Harris is a dirty old man".

After Harris was jailed on indecent assault charges in 2014 the woman was prompted to take her complaint to authorities.

Harris, wearing a dark suit and tie, watched proceedings by video- link from Stafford Prison.

The trial continues.

Related

Crime and Justice

UK and Europe

Rolf Harris

'He's a fraud'- woman tells London court of alleged sexual assault by Rolf Harris when she was 16

Blind woman bent Rolf Harris' fingers while fighting back during alleged sexual assualt, court hears
00:50
Harris is facing several new charges of indecent assault while already serving a five year jail term.

Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris appears at pre-trial hearing via video link from prison
02:03
Harris is currently serving six years behind bars for other sexual offences.

Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris pleads not guilty to fresh indecent assault charges

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
A spectator was hit when Paddon slammed into the Monte Carlo hill.

'I am incredibly saddened' - Paddon withdraws from Monte Carlo rally after spectator hit by his out-of-control car dies

00:13
2
The Kiwi rally driver skids on ice and screams around a corner at the Monte Carlo rally.

Spectator dies after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashes at Monte Carlo Rally

00:12
3
A mother in South Africa was filmed strangely trying to slide out of a room to avoid waking her sleeping baby.

Watch: Desperate mum's 'reverse leopard crawl' out of sleeping baby's room watched by millions

00:25
4
Trent Boult and Tim South both picked up wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in their second Test.

LIVE: Black Caps break day one of second Test wide open with three quick wickets against struggling Bangladesh

00:38
5
To commemorate Barack Obama’s final day in office Ellen DeGeneres shared her favourite moments with the President and first lady.

Watch: 'I'm a legally married woman because of him' - Ellen thanks Obama for 'changing her life'

00:40
Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.

00:22
Trump, who will officially be the president tomorrow, looked relaxed as he walked off the plane in the US capital.

Rebecca Wright in Washington DC: The city has come alive

Everyone I have spoken to is hoping that the president-elect succeeds.

01:16
Stunning timelapse footage commemorates three months work on Hillary’s Hut completed on the 60th Birthday of NZ’s permanent presence on Antarctica.

Watch: Incredible timelapse footage captures the three months spent restoring Hillary's Hut

The restoration work is completed 60 years to the day since the NZ flag was raised for the first time at Scott Base.

00:25
Trent Boult and Tim South both picked up wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in their second Test.

LIVE: Black Caps break day one of second Test wide open with three quick wickets against struggling Bangladesh

Keep up to date with our live coverage from Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

00:13
The Kiwi rally driver skids on ice and screams around a corner at the Monte Carlo rally.

Spectator dies after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashes at Monte Carlo Rally

"Everyone associated with the event extends their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends and individuals affected."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ