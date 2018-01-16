Rogue wallaby in stable condition after hopping over Sydney Harbour Bridge

A swamp wallaby is in a stable condition after it was caught hopping along the Sydney Harbour Bridge early this morning.

Officers were able to capture the startled animal, before sending it to Taronga Zoo for medical treatment.

"At this stage, it doesn’t appear to have any serious injuries, however, it will be carefully assessed over the next 24–48 hours," said Taronga's senior Veterinarian Larry Vogelnest.

Mr Vogelnest said he hoped to release the wallaby back into the wild, but would not do so until a safe location was found.