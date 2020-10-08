TODAY |

Rogue fly steals the show as it hangs out on Mike Pence's head during US vice presidential debate

Source:  1NEWS/Associated Press

A rogue fly has stolen the spotlight at today's US vice presidential debate after taking up residence on Mike Pence's head for an extended period of time.

The fly stood out in stark contrast against Pence’s snow white hair. Source: CNN

The fly stood out in stark contrast against Pence’s snow white hair as he answered a question on race in America.

The incident quickly began trending on Twitter as the highlight of the debate, with the fly even getting its own account.

Earlier, separated by plexiglass barriers, Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris sparred over the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic in a debate that highlighted the parties' sharply conflicting visions for a nation in crisis.

Mike Pence at US Vice Presidential debate. Source: Associated Press

"The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," Harris charged as Pence, who leads the president's coronavirus task force, shook his head.

Pence acknowledged that, "our nation's gone through a very challenging time this year".

"I want the American people to know, from the very first day, President Trump has put the health of America first," Pence said, promising millions of doses of a yet-to-be-announced treatment before the end of the year.

The candidates debated in an auditorium where any guest who refused to wear a face mask was to be asked to leave, an extraordinary backdrop for the only vice presidential debate of 2020.

