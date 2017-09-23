'Rocket man should've been handled a long time ago' - Trump slams Kim Jong Un at rally

President Donald Trump lashed out at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a rally speech in Alabama.

Trump says during a rally for Sen. Luther Strange that "We can't have madmen out there shooting rockets all over the place."

He also says "Rocket Man should have been handled a long time ago" by previous presidents.

Trump and Kim Jong Un have been trading barbs.

Kim Jong Un earlier this week called Trump "deranged" and said he would "pay dearly" for his threats.

Trump delivered a combative speech Tuesday at the UN General Assembly, where he mocked Kim as a "Rocket Man" on a "suicide mission."