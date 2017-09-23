 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

World


'Rocket man should've been handled a long time ago' - Trump slams Kim Jong Un at rally

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump lashed out at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a rally speech in Alabama.

The US President used a rally in Alabama to hit back at the North Korean leader.

Trump says during a rally for Sen. Luther Strange that "We can't have madmen out there shooting rockets all over the place."

He also says "Rocket Man should have been handled a long time ago" by previous presidents.

Trump and Kim Jong Un have been trading barbs.

Kim Jong Un earlier this week called Trump "deranged" and said he would "pay dearly" for his threats.

Trump delivered a combative speech Tuesday at the UN General Assembly, where he mocked Kim as a "Rocket Man" on a "suicide mission."

Trump also told the UN that if "forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."

Related

North America

01:16
South Korea's military conducted a live-fire drill today in direct response to North Korea's latest nuclear test, thought to be a Hydrogen bomb.

North Korea threatens H-bomb test in Pacific Ocean

02:06
Liberal candidate Moon Jae-in convincingly won the election today.

South Korea to resume controversial aid programme to North Korea

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:31
1
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

2

New Zealanders go to the polls in General Election

3
Lima Sopoaga's baby girl, Milla.

'If I have to wait another 799 days... the gift I was blessed with is worth it' - Proud AB Lima Sopoaga shares first pic of baby girl

01:05
4
Police estimate $100,000 worth of damages were caused in an illegal party held in a house under renovation in Dairy Flat, Auckland, last weekend

Watch: Teens cause $100,000 damage to vacant Auckland house in wild party

5

'People have work and commitments, it's unfair' - voters upset after ballot boxes arrive late in East Auckland polling booth

01:31
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

Fury's antics caused a small scuffle between camps but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

01:43
The plane left Christchurch for Scott Base early Friday morning.

A full year on ice ahead, as first flight of Antarctic research season touches down

The plane left Christchurch for Scott Base early Friday morning.

02:16
Rescuers desperately tried to reach those inside after Mexico City building collapse.

Survivors still being pulled from rubble four days on from giant Mexico earthquake

The Mexico City Government said 60 people in all have been rescued since the quake hit on Wednesday.

03:31
Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.

Watch: The rise and rise of trash talk - From Mayweather v McGregor to Parker v Fury

Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.

00:24
The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.

Beauden Barrett jokes All Blacks resting 'too good to be true' after emergency Argentina call up

The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 