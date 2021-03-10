Rock as old as our solar system found in driveway after meteor flashes across UK sky

A rock as old as our solar system has been discovered from a meteor that hurtled across the skies of southern England last week.

Described as a fireball, scientists worked out where the meteor would come down and alerted residents to help find it.

The 4.6-billion-year-old rock, which landed in a driveway in Gloucestershire after travelling millions of years through space, is now being stored at the Natural History Museum in London, the BBC reports.

"It's like a time capsule — it takes us all the way back to the birth of our solar system," the Natural History Museum's Ashley King said.