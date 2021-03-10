Rock as old as our solar system found in driveway after meteor flashes across UK sky

A rock as old as our solar system has been discovered from a meteor that hurtled across the skies of southern England last week.
Described as a fireball, scientists worked out where the meteor would come down and alerted residents to help find it.
The 4.6-billion-year-old rock, which landed in a driveway in Gloucestershire after travelling millions of years through space, is now being stored at the Natural History Museum in London, the BBC reports.
"It's like a time capsule — it takes us all the way back to the birth of our solar system," the Natural History Museum's Ashley King said.
While some 65,000 meteorites have fallen to Earth and been collected, only 1200 have had eyewitnesses.