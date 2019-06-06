TODAY |

Robots coming to South Korea's vibrant coffee culture

Associated Press
Robots are coming to South Korea's vibrant coffee culture, where crowds of lunchtime customers queuing at cafes are a daily sight.

Cafes are among many businesses that could be transformed by automated services in this tech-forward nation — a notion both exciting and worrisome as jobs become scarcer.

The Dal.komm Coffee franchise has 45 outlets, in malls, cafeterias, schools and an airport, where robot baristas take orders remotely through a mobile app or kiosk cashier and then brew and serve fresh coffee.

Customers are sent a 4-digit code and can retrieve their drinks from a pickup box.

South Korean industries, including restaurants, convenience stores, supermarkets, banks and manufacturers are relying increasingly on robots and other automation.

But not without protest: many Koreans, especially the young, are struggling to find work.

Automated coffee kiosk. Source: b:eat by Dal.Komm Coffee
