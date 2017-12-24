 

Robert Mueller's special investigators interested in interviewing Trump over Russian meddling in US election

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with President Donald Trump as part of a probe into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, a person familiar with the matter today.

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

US President Donald Trump.

Source: Associated Press

The issue of an interview with the president has come up in recent discussions between Mueller's team and Trump lawyers, but no details have been worked out, including the scope of questions that the president would agree to answer if an interview were to actually take place, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The person said it was not surprising that investigators would be interested in eventually seeking to speak with the president.

It was not immediately clear when or even if an interview will occur, what the terms will be, or whether Trump's lawyers will attempt to narrow the range of questions or topics that prosecutors would cover.

FILE - In this June 13, 2012, file photo then-FBI Director Robert Mueller listens as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mueller took office as FBI director in 2001 expecting to dig into drug cases, white-collar misdeeds and violent crime. A week later was Sept. 11. Overnight, his mission changed and Mueller spent the next 12 years wrestling the agency into a battle-hardened terrorism-fighting force. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Source: Associated Press

Mueller for months has led a team of prosecutors and agents investigating whether Russia and Trump's Republican campaign coordinated to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, and whether Trump worked to obstruct an FBI investigation into his aides.

Mueller's team recently concluded a series of interviews with many current and former White House aides, including former chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Peter Carr, a spokesman for Mueller, declined to comment Monday, as did Trump lawyers John Dowd and Jay Sekulow.

Much of today's talk around Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury was about the US President's mental fitness.
Source: US ABC

Trump did not rule out the possibility of being questioned by Mueller when asked about it at a news conference Sunday. He said there had been "no collusion" and "no crime."

"But we have been very open," Trump said.

"We could have done it two ways. We could have been very closed and it would have taken years. But you know, it's sort of like, when you've done nothing wrong, let's be open and get it over with."

A White House spokesman pointed to a statement from White House lawyer Ty Cobb saying the White House doesn't publicly discuss its conversations with Mueller but was continuing to cooperate "in order to facilitate the earliest possible resolution."

