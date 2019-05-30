TODAY |

Robert Mueller agrees to testify before House panels about his Trump-Russia report

Associated Press
More From
World
North America

Democrats say Robert Mueller has agreed to testify publicly before the House Judiciary and intelligence committees after both panels issued subpoenas to him today.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff say in a joint statement that the special counsel has agreed to testify about the Trump-Russia report he issued in April.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

The committees have been in negotiations with Mueller for more than two months about his testimony. But he has been hesitant to testify and speak about the investigation beyond a public statement he issued last month.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“This is the end of my presidency,” Mr Trump reportedly uttered when he learned of the investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

In a letter to Mueller accompanying the subpoenas, the committee chairmen said "the American public deserves to hear directly from you about your investigation and conclusions."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Mueller’s first public statement on the probe has reignited calls for impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump to begin. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
A 59-year-old man died on a footpath near Fanshawe Street at around 10pm last night.
Man dies in what's believed to be first e-scooter related death in New Zealand
2
A family in a nearby home heard her crying in a wooded area in Cumming earlier this month.
Body-cam footage shows Georgia man finding newborn girl dumped in plastic bag in woods
3
Faitaua is moving to London to be TVNZ’s Europe correspondent in August.
'Nation in mourning' – Presenter Daniel Faitaua pays tribute to himself as he leaves Breakfast
4
New fundraiser for Israel Folau by Christian lobby group tops $1 million
5
Amna Ali and husband Syed Jahandad Ali
Christchurch mosque shooting widow fears having to leave New Zealand
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:50
A family in a nearby home heard her crying in a wooded area in Cumming earlier this month.

Body-cam footage shows Georgia man finding newborn girl dumped in plastic bag in woods
00:21
The US president called the statement “ignorant and insulting”.

White House 'afflicted by mental retardation' - Iran says US sanctions shut doors of diplomacy
00:27
Frogmore Cottage in Windsor has been transformed from five separate homes into one property.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home renovations cost UK taxpayers millions
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington.

White House threatens to veto Democrats' bill to protect migrant children