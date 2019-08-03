Robert F Kennedy’s granddaughter dies at 22

TODAY |

Associated Press
A granddaughter of Robert F Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968 while running for president, has died. Saoirse Kennedy Hill was 22.

The Kennedy family confirmed the death in a statement last night following reports that a person had been found unresponsive that day at the storied Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, after police responded to a call about a possible drug overdose. The statement was issued by Brian Wright O’Connor, a spokesman for Saoirse Hill’s uncle, former congressman Joseph P Kennedy II.

Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill, who was one of four people falsely convicted in the 1974 Irish Republican Army bombings of two pubs.

“She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit,” the statement said, adding she was passionate about human rights and women’s empowerment and worked with indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico.

Hill, whose first name is pronounced SIR’-shuh, attended Boston College, where she was a member of the class of 2020, the university confirmed to The Boston Globe.

The Cape & Islands district attorney’s office said Barnstable police responded to a home “for a reported unattended death” Thursday afternoon, according to a statement cited by news outlets. Barnstable police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office were investigating.

The family statement did not include a cause of death, but audio of a Barnstable police scanner call said officers were responding to a report of a drug overdose at the compound.

“The world is a little less beautiful today,” the Kennedy family statement quoted Hill’s 91-year-old grandmother and RFK’s widow, Ethel Kennedy, as saying.

Source: TVNZ

FILE - In this June 6, 2000 file photo, Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill places a white rose at the Eternal Flame, President John F. Kennedy's gravesite, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Hill, has died at the age of 22. The Kennedy family released a statement on Thursday night, Aug. 1, 2019, following reports of a death at the family's compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy's fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill. (AP Photo/Hillery Smith Garrison, File)
