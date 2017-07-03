 

Road-rage turns deadly when man opens fire, shooting teenage driver in the head in 'savage' attack

Source:

Associated Press

A Pennsylvania man was in custody for what a prosecutor called the "savage" and "senseless" death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road-rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.

The Pennsylvania man shot the teenage girl in the head during a road-rage confrontation on the side of a highway.
Source: Associated Press

David Desper, 28, of Trainer, turned himself in accompanied by an attorney early Sunday (local time), and police said he was charged with first- and third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and reckless endangering in the death of 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in West Goshen Township.

Desper and Roberson, who had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester and was planning to attend Jacksonville University in Florida this fall, were trying to merge into a single lane Thursday as a two-lane road narrowed, Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan said.

"They jockeyed for position, and he wasn't happy, so he pulled out a gun and shot Bianca in the head, killing her instantly," he said.

After Roberson was shot, her car veered off the road, struck a tree and was found in a ditch.

The shooter fled in a red pickup, driving partly along the shoulder of the highway until exiting the road.

Authorities tracked the suspect vehicle on surveillance video and sorted through hundreds of tips from the public, calling on the suspect to turn himself in for his own sake and for the sake of the family.

"We got a crucial piece of evidence from Bianca herself, because the round recovered from her was reviewed by a forensic ballistics expert who told us that that round came from a 40-caliber Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun," Hogan said.

