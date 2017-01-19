 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Road opens up and swallows trucks in USA

share

Source:

Associated Press

A sinkhole partially swallowed a truck in a parking lot in Hall County, Georgia.
Source: Associated Press

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

00:31
2
Shocking video has emerged of an elderly couple being attacked while sitting in the back of a taxi in Birmingham.

Video: Elderly woman knocked out by rock thrown by reckless teens

00:17
3
The video was taken on the set of upcoming film A Dog's Purpose, and the American Humane Association is investigating.

'Just throw him in!' Treatment of dog forced into water prompts investigation into Hollywood film


01:13
4
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

00:42
5
Richard Wilkins didn't take kindly to Tim Gilbert and Sylvia Jeffrey's humour on Nine's Today Show.

Video: Aussie journo walks off live TV show after colleagues poke fun at his 'stegosaurus' hair

02:14
New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

Kiwi appointed senior aide to Donald Trump 'doesn't bring a lot of ego and he just gets things done'

New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

01:13
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

Sianne Dougherty stunned our friends from Te Karere yesterday with this impromptu performance.

00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

John Armstrong: Pike River re-entry never going to happen

Hard as it is for the families, they should be wary of politicians' promises, our columnist says.

00:34
The All Blacks first-five has confirmed that 2017 is his final year playing rugby in NZ.

Watch: 'It is with great sadness that this will be my last year playing in NZ' - All Blacks star Aaron Cruden confirms French move in video to Kiwi public

Cruden has signed a three-year deal with French club Montpellier.

00:30
The ice gets thick in Antarctica, so once a year an icebreaker ship comes down to smash it up so supplies can come in.

Video: Icebreaker ship crunches through ice to carve way for supplies to Antarctica

The US coastguard vessel is strong enough to break ice 4m thick.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ