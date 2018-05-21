 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Rivers of molten rock flow into Pacific Ocean from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

share

Source:

BBC

One man has been seriously injured after he was spattered by molten rock, while others had to be helicoptered to safety.
Source: BBC

Related

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

2
Nathan Kraatskow.

Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was a big brother to three siblings and leaves 'a huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones


01:42
3
Five months ago Ngarangi Sadler thought she hit rock bottom. This morning, she discovered there was more to come.

'Mate you must feel stink' - South Auckland grandmother of five who lost everything in fire has message for those who stole container of fundraised items


04:10
4

Exclusive: 'Deeply flawed' wall system being sold to unsuspecting Kiwis by Auckland-based Cook Islands group

00:21
5
In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano began erupting more than two weeks ago and has burned dozens of homes, forced people to flee and shot up plumes of steam from its summit that led officials to distribute face masks to protect against ash particles. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Hawaii facing new threat from acid rain and deadly noxious gas as lava pours into the ocean

04:10

Exclusive: 'Deeply flawed' wall system being sold to unsuspecting Kiwis by Auckland-based Cook Islands group

Families have been left devastated after using K3T panels distributed by Global Fibre8, a product which experts say is flawed.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:15
The National Party leader said there will be good and bad days with the NZ First leader in the country’s top job this June.

'No' - Simon Bridges laughs at the prospect of Winston Peters as PM

The National Party leader gave his thoughts on Winston in the top job, ahead of Jacinda Ardern's maternity leave.


01:35
TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Another spell of wet and windy weather heading for the majority, with possible snow down south

TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Nathan Kraatskow.

Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was a big brother to three siblings and leaves 'a huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones

Nathan Kraatskow, 15, died at Albany on the North Shore on Friday night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 