 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


River of lava creeping dangerously close to Hawaiian power plant

share

Source:

US ABC

Authorities are working to prevent damage to the facility which supplied almost a third of the Big Island's electricity.
Source: US ABC

Related

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


2
People wanted over Auckland train station assault

Do you know these people? Auckland cops hunting trio after man sitting at train station suffered 'savage' beating, left with fractured eye socket

00:21
3

Most read story: 'She's more Maori than you'll ever be' – husband defends his Pakeha wife Sally Anderson's moko

00:50
4
National has sent a letter to Trevor Mallard outlining their concerns over his handling of Question Time in Parliament.

Video: Gerry Brownlee has 'serious concerns' over Speaker's handling of alleged sexist comment made about Jacinda Ardern by National MP in the House

00:25
5
Dennison told Kimmel he was doing school work before the show, working on his Te Reo Maori and 'maths' homework.

Watch: 'Did you say meth?' – Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison's Kiwi accent mocked by US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel

03:35
Both the company involved – Global Fibre8 – and the Far North District Council are being taken to court over the issue.

Exclusive: Commerce Commission investigating 'flawed' wall panels that have left people devastated

Two houses in Northland have been demolished after the product caused cracks.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:30

New Zealand may vote on marijuana legalisation in 2019

Justice Minister Andrew Little said the government's contemplating holding it next year, rather than in 2020.


00:36
Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.

Video: 'Nah, I'm leaving, what a waste of time' – exasperated Paula Bennett walks out of parliament after disagreement with Speaker Trevor Mallard

The National Party deputy got fed-up with the Speaker and decided to leave the House rather than continue to debate.


03:51
Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.

'White privilege' - Maori academic dismisses legitimacy of Sally Anderson's moko as 'business branding'

Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 