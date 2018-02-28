 

Rival teams of security guards brawl in fight for control of Trump Panama hotel

Associated Press

Rival teams of security guards grappled in a stairwell today as a business dispute for control over the Trump luxury hotel in Panama mounted. 

Police were called to the brawl over Trump Hotels' contract to manage the luxury high rise on Panama's waterfront.
Video of the confrontation filmed on a mobile phone obtained by The Associated Press showed a security official working for President Donald Trump's family hotel business screaming "Out!" in Spanish as the hotel-condo owners attempted to enter a room filled with computer equipment. 

Panama City police responded to calls about the scuffle, which took place in an area belonging to an adjacent condo association, not on hotel property. 

One of Trump's guards was escorted by police off the property after the incident, though not arrested, according to officers on the scene.

The video was provided to the AP by a person opposed to Trump who acted on condition of anonymity out of concern for being drawn into current and future litigation over the property. 

The brawl - which marked at least the fourth time the police have been called to the property in the last week - is part of a bitter fight over Trump Hotels' contract to manage a 70-storey luxury high rise on Panama's waterfront. 

Led by Miami-based private equity fund Ithaca Capital, the owners of the condo-hotel units voted to remove Trump's name from the building and fire his hotel management company. 

Ithaca's manager, Orestes Fintiklis, has alleged financial misconduct by Trump Hotels dating back years, and has said Trump's statements on immigration have rendered his brand toxic in Latin America. 

Trump Hotels has refused to acknowledge its termination, citing a commitment by Fintiklis not to challenge Trump's contract when he bought 202 of the 369 hotel units at the property last year. 

Today, Fintiklis's lawyer told the AP that Fintiklis was physically and verbally abused by "gorillas" working for Trump. 

"We are going to formalise the criminal complaint," attorney Sarai Blaisdell told AP. 

The Panamanian ministry said yesterday it was investigating Fintiklis's complaint that Trump is illegally refusing to vacate his property. 

In a statement issued yesterday, Trump Hotels accused Fintiklis of using a "rogue private security team" to "physically take over the management of the Hotel".

According to witnesses and the video obtained by AP, a room containing the hotel's closed circuit television system and various servers was a key point of conflict both over the weekend and on Tuesday. 

On Friday, Trump staff locked themselves inside the room, which is located on the condominium owners association's property.

The condo association cut power to the room, inadvertently killing the hotel's phone and internet connection.

Power was restored to those systems later Friday evening.

